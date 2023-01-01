Marjorie A. (Quay) Brosius, 78, formerly of South Williamsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. Born Thursday, November 9, 1944, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Marjorie J. (Baiers) Quay. She was married to Leslie E. Brosius for 43 years.
Marjorie worked as a Supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown and also a member of the Eastern Star. Marjorie loved spending time at her condo in Ocean City, MD and with her grandchildren. She was skilled at sewing and was frequently called upon to mend many articles of clothing over the years. She was an entrepreneur. Along with her husband, they bought many rental properties which kept them busy painting and maintaining them. She enjoyed trips to the casino while at the beach, always playing the penny slots. She and Les also enjoyed going on cruises. They sailed to Bermuda many times as she was an expert at always finding a bargain. Marjorie was frugal and knew how to do things for herself. Her quick wit and dry sense of humor kept you on your toes and made her tough to beat at trivia.
She is survived by her husband, Les, of Elizabethtown and two children: Phillip Kuntz, married to Donna, of Lancaster, and Jason Kuntz, married to Nnenna, of Lancaster. Also surviving are her sister, Carolyn Potter of Vestal, NY; two stepchildren: Leslie Brosius, Jr., married to Joan, of Mount Joy, and Lisa Kowalski, married to Ken, of Manheim; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, as well as Marjorie's extended family and caring friends.
The family would like to thank the Masonic Village, especially the staff, nurses and doctors on Washington 3 that helped care for her while she was there. It is much appreciated.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543. Burial will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. A time of visitation with the family will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service on Friday.
