Marjorie A. Learn, age 91, passed away peacefully following a brief illness at the Masonic Village Health Care Center in Elizabethtown, PA on December 10, 2022. She was the wife for 49 years of Thomas "Pat" Learn who preceded her in death in October 2002. Marjorie was the daughter of the late James G. Frost and Pearl Eroh Frost of Moosic, PA and a graduate of Moses-Taylor High School.
In November 1959, Marjorie moved to Masonic Village when Tom accepted a position in the dairy. Marjorie was later employed by and retired from the Masonic Village accounting department after 20 years of service. Following the death of her beloved husband, she applied for and was accepted as a resident at Masonic Village.
Throughout her life in Elizabethtown, one constant was St. Paul's EUB/United Methodist Church, where she was a 62-year member and served on many leadership committees as well as being a second grade Sunday School teacher.
Marjorie is survived by a daughter, Susan Shildt and her husband, William, of Warriors Mark, PA; her granddaughter and great-grandson, April Loper and Manuel of State College, PA; her great-granddaughter, Sonja Jung and her husband, Matthew, of Lynchburg, VA; and her great-great granddaughter, Sunmi Jung.
Marjorie's ashes will be interred next to her husband at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Her Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in the Assembly Room of the Masonic Village Health Care Center in the near future.
Marjorie was a woman of deep faith and love of Jesus Christ who believed in serving others. Her Bible is noted with the verse (Ephesians 2:10) and the words: Help Others, Walk By Faith, and Be Thankful.
