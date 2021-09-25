Marjorie A. Coty, 92, of Parkesburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, under the care of Hickory House of Honey Brook. She was the widow of the late Louis J. Coty, who passed away in 1989.
Born in Westboro, Mass., Marjorie was the daughter of the late Helen L. (Foster) and Anson F. Tomlin.
Marjorie was a poet. She volunteered at Coatesville Area Senior Center, serving on the board for six years. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where she served on Vestry. She had a beautiful singing voice and perfect pitch and loved music.
She is survived by her three children: Michael J. Loftus, husband of Phyllis, of Pomeroy, Sandra A. Cote of Pittsburgh, and David I. Coty, husband of Wilma, of Gap; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Marjorie was predeceased by her children, Martha Fairchild, and Jonathan Coty.
Marjorie's funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at 11 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA, followed by interment at Glen Run Cemetery of Atglen. The viewing will be from 10 until 11 AM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
