Maris W. Trout, 95, of Buck Road, Quarryville, PA died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Arlene E. Mowrer Trout who died April 3, 2017. Born in Bart Township, he was the son of the late Maris R. and Elsie Malinda Wimer Trout.
Maris had previously worked for Holtwood Power Plant and the as a welder for Herr's Motor Express, from which he retired in 1989.
He enjoyed cutting and splitting wood for burning, and gardening.
Maris was a member of Lancaster Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Surviving him are 3 sons, Steve D. (Ann) Trout of Quarryville, Brian M. (Peggy) Trout of Deer Lodge, TN, Michael A. Trout of Morgantown, PA; 2 grandchildren, Marc Trout and Heather Younger; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 1:00PM. Viewings will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 6:30-8:30PM and again on Friday from 12 Noon until the time of service. Interment will be in Georgetown United Methodist Cemetery. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynolsdfuneralhome.net.
