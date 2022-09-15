Marion V. Cornwell, 86, of Lebanon formerly of Mount Gretna, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Born in Klingerstown, she was the daughter of the late Harry "Pit' and Martha Schaeffer Deitrich. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth H. Cornwell who died in 1999.
Marion (also known as Sissy/Sis) was a Registered Nurse first working in the OR of Lancaster General, then for Dr. Joseph Knepper, Leola and Visiting Nurses. She and her husband also owned and managed the Mt. Gretna Roller Rink for approximately 35 years. She also assisted and worked side by side with her husband with their other businesses, Cornwell Door Service as well as managing several apartment buildings in the area.
Mom had a passion for yard sales. She actually would say and admit that she loved to work no matter what the task at hand was, i.e., working out in the yard, working and cleaning in the house. No matter what it was, it was always done in high standards that she would set for herself. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Everyone else's needs and wants came before her own. Following God's word and living life the way God instructed in his word could always be seen by others. She attended the Lebanon Valley Bible Church, and she was a devoted and loving mother and caregiver to her special needs daughter Diane.
She will be lovingly missed by two children, Suzanne Kreider, Lebanon, David married to Bonnie Cornwell, Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Lauren Page (Josh), Josiah Cornwell (Megan), Bryann Cornwell, Nathan Kreider (Liz), Derrick Kreider (Laura), Krista Kreider; three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane in February of this year; brothers, Charles and Roy Deitrich.
Services will be at the family's convenience. Her final resting place will be in the family plot at the United Christian Cemetery, Campbelltown, PA. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »