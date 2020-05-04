Marion T. Sauders Smith, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.
She was the wife of Carl D. Smith, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage this past August 23rd. She was previously married to the late Lewis W. Sauders, Sr. who died in 1967. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Marjorie Shultz Thran.
Marion had worked both full-time and part-time for 38 years for Rite Aid until her retirement in 2010. She had previously worked for Watt & Shand, Erbs Market, Hamilton Watch, Armstrong, Slaymaker Lock, and Fulton Press.
Her interests included ceramics, knitting, and crocheting. She had her own ceramic shop where she loved to show customers how to design their pieces and then fire the pieces for them.
She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she used her talent for crocheting in the starting of the Nit Wits prayer shawl program, serving as an instructor. She made many shawls on her own as well, giving them to worthy causes.
Marion was a devoted and caring friend to those she met, as well as to her neighbors. She was a leader in her neighborhood crime watch and Night Out programs. As a close friend to former Mayor Smithgall, she was involved and assisted in his campaigns.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons: John V. married to Patti Sauders and Jeffrey D., Sr. married to Phan Sauders, both of Lancaster; her stepson Carl, Jr. married to Lisa Smith of Lititz; her 6 grandchildren: Brian, Heather, Jennifer, Jeff, Jr., Jason, and Linh; 12 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and her half-brother, Bryson L. Griffith of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her son, Lewis W. Sauders, Jr., her grandson Scott Winter, her brothers, Franklin and Charles, and her sisters, Betty Warfel and Darlene Hays.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Marion's memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »