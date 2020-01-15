Peacefully on January 7th, Marion (Scrimenti) Duick, 83, passed away at her home in Sun City Center, FL.
Originally from Brooklyn, NY, but grew up in Iselin, NJ. Marion was a prolific reader, possessed a bright witty mind and a flare for creative writing. She was a 1954 Top of Class graduate at Woodbridge (NJ) High School and earned National Honor Society recognition in her junior and senior years.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Linda Scrimenti. Marion is survived by her husband William "Bill" Duick, Jr., daughter Cynthia and husband Whit Baker, of Boca Raton, FL, son Gregory and wife DiAnn Duick and grandson Nicholas of Lancaster, PA.
Marion was a dedicated Air Force spouse and meticulous home maker whose pride was her family. Always together, Marion and Bill lived in various places around the world. From Minot, ND while serving in the Air Force to working assignments while Bill was employed by Armstrong World Industries to Montreal, Canada, Darlington, England, Lancaster, PA and eventually enjoying retirement in Sun City Center since 1998.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on February 1, 11:00 AM, (which is the couple's 62nd wedding anniversary) at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Hanson Services, Inc., especially Lupita, LaLa and Sam, for their love and attention showed to Marion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Prince of Peace at the above address (www.popcc.org) or LifePath Hospice 4200 W. Cypress Street Suite 690, Tampa, FL 33607 (www.chaptershealth.org/hospice). Arrangement by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.
