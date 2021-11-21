Marion passed peacefully in her sleep to be with the Lord on Nov. 17, 2021 at 95 years of age. She was predeceased by her faithful husband, Harry Eberly, her loving parents, Huldah and George Royer, her baby sister, Nancy Hagel, and brothers, Fred and Wilbur Royer.
Marion was born in Lititz, PA where she enjoyed a childhood of simple joys despite the depression. Upon graduating from Lititz High School, she worked as a typist at the Armstrong Cork Company. After marrying Harry, her husband of 67 years, she became a faithful homemaker and wonderful mother. At 62, she overcame her fear of flying and then enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends. In her later years, her greatest delights were her grandsons, great-grandsons, bowling, Penn State football, and Duke basketball. Times with her grandchildren were always filled with peals of laughter and much joy.
Her family and friends have been lavishly blessed over the years by her kindness, caring, and sense of humor and now hold a treasure of fond memories.
She is survived by daughters, Jenny Holmes (Mike) of Campobello, SC and Susan Patrick (Mark) of Chapel Hill, NC; grandsons, Matthew Holmes of Garner, NC, William Patrick of Philadelphia, PA, Andrew Patrick of Wilmington, NC, and Nathan Holmes of Campobello, SC; and great grandsons, Cannon and Talon.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Augustina, Pamela, Falesha, Judy, Mary, Consolatta, and Rhonda for their heartfelt care over mom’s final months. We would also like to acknowledge the extraordinary care over many years provided by her steadfast son-in-law, Mark.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 26, at 3:30pm at Edenton Street United Methodist Church in Raleigh.
Services provided by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC.