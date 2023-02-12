Marion (Mickey) Winters

On 11 Feb. 2023, the world lost a beautiful spirit of wonder as the heavens gained a grand illuminating star when Marion (Mickey) Lucille Turner Winters peacefully passed away with her loving family by her side in Lancaster, PA Born in New York City on 17 August 1927, Mickey was known as mom and mom-mom as the matriarch of a very large family with 7 children, 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by her eldest daughter, Winifred (Wini) and her youngest son Richard (Chip). Survived by Wini's husband Bill, her son Edward (Rusty) and wife Melvina, her daughter Jacqueline (Jackie) and husband Girolamo (Jerry), her son Robert (Bob) and wife Jean Marie, her daughter April and husband Walter (Butch), and her daughter Michelle (Missy) and partner Bill.
Having grown up in a difficult environment, she taught us all the values of hard work, personal strength, self-reliance, honor, pride, and the bond of family created through love and laughter. She lived each and every day of her long life with a limitless joy and a curious nature of all things.
In her decades long career of hard work to support her large family, Mickey always brought a happiness and light to every workplace. Mickey had a genuine deep love for her family, her country and its history, and most importantly experiencing life to its fullest.
Her heart and soul were one, filled with love and joy, and the twinkle in her eyes and the smile on her lips were permanent and shared with all. Mom's happiest moments were when all the family gathered, and laughter filled the day. Her joy and spirit will always live on throughout the generations.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/.
