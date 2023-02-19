Marion M. (Wright) Puryear, 77 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Thursday, February 16, 2023. She is survived by her beloved companion of over 30 years, Harold Burton.
Marion is survived by her 6 children: James Puryear, Jr., Jay A. Puryear (Sheila), Jerry Puryear, Janine Puryear (Steve Simms), Jeffrey Puryear, and Jason Wright (Michelle); 3 siblings: Leon Wright, Janie Good, and Edna Wright; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Edward Wright, Jr. and Clifford Wright.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 12-2 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St, Lancaster. Services will begin at 2 PM and interment will immediately follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, and for more information, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
