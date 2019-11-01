Marion Long Bowlan, 68, passed away at home on October 29, 2019. Born in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Silas and Edith (Ober) Long.
Marion grew up on her family's farm. She attended Manheim Central School District and was Student Council President in High School. The first in her family to attend college, she earned a BS in Psychology from Susquehanna University. She then moved to Philadelphia to work in human services.
An avid gardener and lifelong farmer, Marion grew vegetables commercially, raised grass fed beef and boarded organic dairy heifers. She also pursued pottery, having taken classes at The Cheltenham Center for the Arts, and was a juried member of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen.
In addition to farming and raising her children, Marion worked to publicize conservation practices with the general public through the Chesapeake Bay Education Office. Her most meaningful work was as Executive Director of PA Farm Link where she worked for 13 years to create the National Farm Transition Network and served as its first Chair of the Board of Directors. Through her efforts the USDA's definition of a "small farm" was changed to more accurately describe what a small farm is today. And through her efforts, she preserved both her maternal grandparents' and her parents' farm.
Marion is survived by her husband, Fred, her children, Matt and Jen, and by her grandsons, Simon and Titus. She is also survived by siblings Arlene Hershey (Mel), Ron Long (Lois), John Long (Linda), David Long (Tina) and Tim Long. Marion was predeceased by her brother Bob Long (Kaye) and her nephew Joshua Long. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Marion truly appreciated the care she received at Lancaster General Hospital, Penn State Hershey Rehabilitation Hospital and Penn State Cancer Institute, at each place she found "the kindness of strangers" remarkable. The family also thanks the staff of Central Penn Nursing and Hospice & Community Care for making it possible for Marion to be at home.
A celebration of Marion's life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10 AM and services beginning at 11 AM at Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.