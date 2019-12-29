Marion Hornberger McQuate

Born in Stevens, Pennsylvania, September 1, 1919. Died in Hilltown, Pennsylvania, December 21, 2019 at age 100. Marion was the daughter of the late Reuben S. and Susanna Gehman Hornberger.
She was a member of the Bethany United Church of Christ in Ephrata where she served as a Deacon, Elder, and Church School Teacher. She was a long-time volunteer at Ephrata Community Hospital and was a past president of the Hospital Auxiliary. Marion also volunteered at the Ephrata Public Library and served as a member of the Library Board.
Marion is survived by her daughter Rosemary J. McQuate married to Alan Stifelman; four sons: Richard G. husband of Frances Quigley; John D. husband of Donna Reider; Patrick J. husband of Trisha Tatum-McQuate; and Christopher D. husband of Elizabeth Engerran. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by husband J. Gordon McQuate who died April 28, 2009; grandsons Seth McQuate and Eli Staudt; great-grandson Toby Johnson; daughter-in-law Trudy Hackman McQuate; and 5 sisters and 5 brothers.
The family requests no flowers. Contributions, if desired, may be made in Marion's memory to Bethany U.C.C., 140 E. Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. A memorial service, with meal to follow, will be held at Bethany U.C.C. on February 1, 2020 starting at 11:00 AM.
A living tribute »