Marion G. Gotwalt, 97, of Lititz, died peacefully at home on Friday, December 4, 2020. Born in York, she was the daughter of the late William and Violet Seeger Gladfelter. Marion was married to the late Spurgeon T. Gotwalt, Jr. who died in 1986.
A career educator, Marion taught in the Home Economics Department for Ephrata School District; previously she taught in the Cocalico School District. Marion was a life-long faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Akron. She was also a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha, Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), and the Lititz Lioness Club. She loved flower gardening and cooking. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, and cherished the time she could spend with her family.
Surviving is a daughter, Ellen G., married to Robert G. Stokes of Austin, TX, two sons: John T., married to Rebecca Gotwalt of Schaefferstown, Thomas P., married to Linda Gotwalt of Lititz; nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death is a brother, William Gladfelter.
Services for Marion will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.
