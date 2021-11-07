Marion Francis Priest, 98, of Akron, PA, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Landis Homes. She was born to the late Simon S. and Rose M. (Donnelly) Reynolds. She was married to her beloved husband, Harold Wm. Priest, for 58 years before his passing in 2004.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1941. During the war, Marion worked at Hamilton Watch Company making fuses for bombs. She and Harold were married in 1946 in Richmond, VA. Together, they enjoyed many cruises and trips to California to visit his siblings. She loved going to public auctions. She attended First Reformed Church of Christ and was a member of R&L Social Club in Pequea. She enjoyed baking and cooking, shopping, and watching M.A.S.H, Two and a Half Men, and game shows.
Marion is survived by her daughter Michele L. Laucks, wife of Bob, of Lancaster, PA. She was preceded in death by her sister Gladys, and brothers Stanley and Elwood.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. Her family thanks both for their excellent care.
