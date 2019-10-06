Marion E. Lerch, 100, of Homestead Village, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bethlehem, PA she was the daughter of the late John Stanley and Lena (Rhoads) Beamensderfer. She was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Lerch to whom she was married for 60 years before his passing.
She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Ursinus College, where she was known to all as "Beamie". After graduating she first taught in Hallam, PA before her marriage and raising her family while also doing occasional substitute teaching in the Hempfield School District.
Marion and her husband Robert were longtime members of Conestoga Country Club and the Saw Creek Hunting and Fishing Association at Marshall's Creek. Together they enjoyed many rounds of golf and hours of fishing and bird watching. They traveled extensively around the country and were able to visit all 50 states as well as taking trips abroad. They enjoyed their summer trips each year going to Idaho to visit their daughter, Pat. In their spare time, she and Bob volunteered their help in any way they could including many years with Meals on Wheels.
Marion was an avid bridge player all her life and was still playing after her 100th birthday.
Marion is survived by her daughters, Pat Craner wife of Cal Craner of Idaho Falls, ID, Susan Dickey of Weymouth, MA; son, John Lerch husband of Carol DePalma of Chester, NJ and the late Barbara "Jane" Posey. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Kristen Elizabeth (Justin), Christopher Bruce, Allison Jayne, Eric Robert, Amy Rae and the late Karen Jane; seven great-grandchildren, Braydon, Kallyn, Evan, Charlotte, Juliette, Sadie and Stella.
A Memorial Service celebrating Marion's Life will be held at 6:45PM on Monday, October 7, 2019 in the Glasford Room at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marion's memory may be made to the Homestead Village Endowment Fund, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com