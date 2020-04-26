Marion E. (Guenkel) Brant

Marion E. Brant, 81, of Willow Street, passed away on April 21, 2020 at ManorCare Lancaster. Born in Germantown, PA, she was the daughter of William and Ethel (Friday) Guenkel and wife to the late Robert F. Brant.
Marion grew up in Christ's Home in Warminster, PA, where she made lifelong friendships, found her faith in Christ, and met her late husband Robert. They married in 1958 and spent 35 years together before his passing in 1993. Marion was a dedicated wife and mother. She loved her home and took great pride in caring for her flower garden and her companion cat, Wooder.
Outgoing, friendly, and pleasant, Marion loved to spend time socializing with her friends and neighbors. Marion became well known throughout the Willow Street community as a long-time employee and smiling face of Peoples Drugstore/CVS Pharmacy and K-Mart. She enjoyed writing letters to her distant friends to keep in touch. Vacations often found Marion and Bob traveling to Myrtle Beach, where they enjoyed walking the beach and relaxing in the salt air.
Marion is survived by her daughters: Laurel Brant Kish (Kevin) of St. Petersburg, FL and Nancy Brant (Gajender Bansal) of Falls Church, VA, and nephew, Erick Guenkel (Dorothy) of Franklin, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Yuvraj and Chanda Bansal, and long-time companion, Larry Reeves, of Lancaster. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert, and brothers, Albert Guenkel formerly of Germantown, PA and William Guenkel, formerly of White Plains, NY.
Services will be Live Streamed for family and friends on May 2, 2020 at 1:00pm from Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ's Home Children's Services at Christshome.org.
