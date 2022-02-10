Marion Chesley Herr, 95, of Elizabethtown, PA, went home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2022. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 21st, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Aaron F. Chesley and Erva Scull Chesley. Her husband, Eugene Kendig Herr, passed away in the year of 1995.
Previously in her life, she was employed by Penn Manor School District Elementary Special Education Department as a teacher’s aide. She was a member of Mount Gretna United Methodist Church located in Mount Gretna, PA.
Our mother was a wonderful cook who loved to prepare meals for her family. Christmas time always included her amazing sand tarts and molasses cookies as well as the wonderful homemade recipes that she would prepare for her family. She was a talented seamstress and made her daughters many articles of clothing. She loved going to Cranberry Lake, NY, Kentucky, and also Sarasota, FL with the family when the children were young. She often took drives with our late father, Eugene, to distant places for the day of which would include the two of them spending time in the woods or along a stream enjoying a picnic lunch. Our mother supported her children as well as her grandchildren in all of their activities, whether it be Jobs Daughters, high school plays, field hockey for the girls, football for her son, and the various interests her grandchildren were involved in. She was a caring individual who will be missed by her family.
Surviving are her two daughters, Susan C. - wife of Carl Rentschler of Lititz, PA., Kathleen H. - wife of Dennis Meyers of Taylorsville, UT; and a son, Thomas M. Herr - husband of Kathy Herr of Pequea, PA.
Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jennifer M. Potter - wife of Brent Potter of Kingman, AZ; Jason C Meyers, husband of Stacey Meyers of Flagstaff, AZ; Megan Rentschler, fiancée of Elton Mountz of Ephrata, PA; Christian Herr - husband of Jennie Tomlinson Herr of Washington DC; and Matthew Herr of Lancaster, PA.
She also had seven great-grandchildren; Jackson, Elyson, Finn, Hayley, Cody, Olivia, and MaKenzie. In addition to her grandchildren, she had two great-great-grandchildren: Addy and Evy.
Her siblings include her sister, Ethel Miller - wife of Robert Miller (deceased) and her brother John (Bud) Chesley - husband of Jacqueline Kreider Chesley.
Services honoring our mother will be held at the convenience of our family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Gretna Methodist Church, Fourth & Boehm Avenues, PO Box 427 Mt. Gretna, PA 17064.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.