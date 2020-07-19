Marion C. Stehman, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Marion was the loving wife of Clayton K. Stehman until his death in 1999. Born in Salunga, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Amelia (Lynch) Waller.
Marion was a 1948 graduate of East Hempfield High School and was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, where she was a member of the Altar Guild, Bazaar Committee, and was a Sunday school aide. Marion enjoyed quilting, knitting, sewing. reading, and traveling.
Marion is survived by her daughter, Linda, wife of Tom Lewis, Lancaster, and their children and grandchildren: Matt Lewis, husband of Amanda, their children, Mason and Julia, and Laura (Lewis) Wenger, wife of Adam Wenger, and their children, Owen and Dylan. She is also survived by her son, Ken Stehman, Elizabethtown, his wife Kate, and their children, Andrea Stehman and Mark Stehman.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, Rohrerstown or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604.
