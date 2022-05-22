Marion B. Sellers, 96, of Lancaster, formerly of Martic Township, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Mennonite Home. She was the loving wife of the late Harold A. Sellers, Sr., with whom she shared 64 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2012.
Born in Juniata County, she was the daughter of the late Paul D. and Emma E. (Frymoyer) McClune.
Marion was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 1944. She retired from RCA. Marion was a life-long member of Colemanville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Troy Sellers, husband of Donna, of Kirkwood, and Tara Shepos, wife of Steve, of Lancaster; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Courtney Sellers and Sydney and Chase Shepos; and a sister-in-law, Fay Henry, of Willow Street. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold A. Sellers, Jr., daughter-in-law, Barbara J. (Gainer) Sellers, brother, Paul Lamar McClune, and a sister, M. Lorraine Beach.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA 17516, with a viewing at the church from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marion's memory to Colemanville United Methodist Church at the above address.
To leave an online condolence, please visit Marion's obituary at