Marion A. Woolford, 79, of Willow Street, went into the arms of the Lord, on May 2, 2022. Born in December 1942 in Easton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah (Lewis) Jurceka.
Marion was remembered for her great sense of humor, which will be missed by all who knew her. She was an avid collector of rabbit statues and was a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley. She worked for over 30 years with the Manheim Township School District. She held many roles throughout different departments of the district including the district office, facilities and maintenance, and food service.
She is survived by her children, Kimberly Woolford of Manheim, and Russ Woolford of Willow Street; a stepson, Earl Woolford of Westminster, MD; grandchildren, Earl Woolford, Jr. of Westminster, MD and Cynthia Smidga of Willow Street; a great-grandson, Wilson; and her siblings, Sarah Schultz, John Jurceka and Margaret Green. She was preceded in passing by her sister, Mary George.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate Marion's life at 2 PM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received from 1 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marion's name may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org