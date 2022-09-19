Marion A. Sable, age 101, of Lititz went home to Heaven on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Born in Upper Darby, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ludwig and Maria (Petla) Moeslein; first generation immigrants to this country. She grew up in Drexel Hill, PA and later moved to Havertown after marriage. Marion was a proud graduate of Upper Darby High School and received a full scholarship to Arcadia University (formerly Beaver College) where she studied education and earned her teaching degree. Following graduation, she became a teacher and taught in Philadelphia area suburban schools. Her love of teaching children and reading books was a big part of her life, and in her later years she frequently volunteered in schools and libraries.
Marion married the love of her life, Henry S. Sable on June 17, 1944, who preceded her in death and whom she dearly missed. Both were devout Catholics and members of St. Denis Church in Havertown, where Marion raised her family and lived most of her life, until she moved to Lancaster just before her 80th birthday.
Marion was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and faithfully remembered everyone's birthday, anniversary and special occasion with cards which she was fond of sending. Marion also loved music and singing. She was an accomplished pianist, and was a member of the St. Denis Church choir for many years, until she moved to Lancaster, PA where she then joined the St. John Neuman Church choir. She loved playing cards, particularly Bridge, and traveling to many places in the United States and Europe with her husband. Most of all she was highly devoted to the Catholic faith and was a devout member of her church, where in addition to being a choir member, served on committees including the Bereavement Committee and the Annual Bazaar, where she made many friends. She also enjoyed living at Olde Hickory Apartments and had many friends there as well.
Due to several falls late in life, she eventually moved to Legend of Lititz personal care home in 2018, and she was always smiling, appreciative and kind to the staff there. The staff often remarked that she was one of their favorites. Although she greatly missed living at Old Hickory, and became wheelchair bound soon after moving to Legend, whenever asked how she was doing, her standard reply was "No Complaints." She always expressed gratitude; the staff reported that she was always pleasant, uplifting and often had kind words and compliments for them. She was also very fond of candy and sweets, which everyone visiting her at Legend made sure to bring to her.
Marion is survived by her children: Cecilia McGuffey (David) of Vero Beach, FL., Henry Sable Jr. of Memphis, TN., Maryanne Swope (Allen) of Harrisburg, PA., and Christine Sable (Steve Geisenberger) of Lancaster; nine grandchildren (Stephen, Greg, Jonathan, Michael, Timothy, Nicole, Justin, Forrest, Skye), five great-grandchildren; and her sister Doris Meyers of Paradise, CA.
In addition to her husband Henry, Marion is preceded in death by her daughter Dorothy Kulig (David) and her sister Elsie Van Nus (Albert).
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 from 10am 11am with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11am. Burial will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manheim Township Public Library, where Marion volunteered for several years and enjoyed reading many books.
Friends may make online condolences at SndyerFuneralHome.com