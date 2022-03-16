Marion A. Parks

Marion A. Lentz Slogel Parks, 102, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Lebanon County, the oldest of seven children of the late Isaac and Stella Imboden Lentz. Marion attended Lebanon High School and moved to Lancaster County after she married Wayne Slogel. Her resume includes working at Whitman Chocolate Factory and Van Heusen Clothing Factory. Following her marriage to William Parks, she lived in New Jersey for most of their 54 years of marriage before his death in 2005.
She is survived by one daughter, Shirley A. Slogel Smith, and blessed with four granddaughters: Wendy McCall, Kathy (Dave) Funk, Lori Barnett and Sherri Madonna. Fourteen great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren. Two sisters: Marie Garnett and Myrl Hershey, both of Lebanon County. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands: Wayne Slogel and William Parks. Siblings: Mark, Melvin and Elwood Lentz and Eleanor Brown. One son-in-law Wayne Smith. One grand-son-in-law: Randy Barnett.
Marion was a feisty, petite, classy and independent lady who kept a neat and tidy apartment until her failing eyesight, which required assisted living at the age of 99.
She became a resident of St. Anne's in June of 2021 and got to know a lot of caregivers and tablemates in the dining room. Her memory was excellent and before her eyesight problems, she enjoyed word-search, cooking, cleaning, shopping and running with her sisters.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Nancy Hess, officiating. There will be no public viewing. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
