Marilyn Z. Kruger, 90, died on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Rudolph Adam Hoffmann and the late Georg Gregor Albert Kruger. Marilyn was born in New York, New York on February 17, 1933, daughter of the late Charles Ziebolz and Ida (Minges) Ziebolz Lampe. Her stepfather, William G. Lampe also preceded her in death.
In the peak of her career, Marilyn was a legal secretary. She then became co-owner of The Country Breadboard Restaurant in Mount Pocono. She enjoyed traveling, swimming, cooking, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Wayne W. Hoffmann and his wife, Allyson; daughter, Cindy Chopek; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Ziebolz; and her sister, Barbara A. Sebald.
Following cremation, a private burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in New York.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »