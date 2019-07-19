Marilyn Yvonne (Cahee) Clement, 83, of Lancaster, formerly of Strasburg, died Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Byron C. Clement for fifty years until the time of his death on July 2, 2004.
Marilyn had worked as an office administrator for Carroll Coatings Company, Inc., Providence, RI.
Born July 25, 1935, in Iron Mountain, MI, she was the daughter of the late Edward Louis and Josephine Marie (Clement) Cahee. A devout Catholic, Marilyn was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lancaster, where she was a long-time volunteer. While residing in Rhode Island, she served at St. Jude's Catholic Church.
Marilyn was a long-time foster parent meeting the needs of seventeen children, served as a Big Sister for at risk teens, and hosted Foreign Exchange students from Japan, Spain, and Finland.
Marilyn had an adventurous spirit. She moved to Rhode Island in her 50's, enrolled in college for accounting., became a World Traveler, and a life-long learner, most recently taking classes in photography. She was an active volunteer at Hearthside and enjoyed the re-enactments as well as opportunities to educate young people in history. She lifted off in a hot air balloon and was planning a tandem parachute jump before losing a long time battle with cancer. She was an inspiration for all who met her, never giving in to the ravages of disease. She will be missed by family and an extensive group of friends.
Surviving are her children; Zoe A. Bracci (Ralph E.), Joseph C. Clement (Beth), Guy E. Clement, Lory E. Clement, Gerald Scott Clement, Gale J. Clement; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and siblings; Gerald Cahee, Paul Cahee, Dan Cahee and Shira Painter.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jay Ann Baum and her husband, Christopher and a brother, James Cahee.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial from St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Viewing held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Saturday morning between 10:00-11:00 a.m. NOTE: Off-street parking is available at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home conveniently located next to St. Mary's Catholic Church for those attending Marilyn's Viewing and Funeral Mass. Final Commendation and Farewell will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Marilyn's memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org
