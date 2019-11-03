Marilyn T. Jones of Lancaster, PA passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Marilyn was born in Madison, WI.
She married her childhood sweetheart, Don Jones, after they graduated from the University of Wisconsin. As Don advanced to the rank of Vice Admiral in the U.S. Navy, Marilyn was by his side supporting him during his 36 years of service. They were married for 52 years before his passing in 2004. Together they had four children, Cary Meyer, Julie Northcote, both of San Diego, CA, Gail Litrenta of Herndon, VA and Todd Jones of Lititiz, PA. They were blessed with 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Following her husband's death, she was fortunate to find love again. Marilyn met Dr. H. Zane Brown and was married in 2008. They resided at Willow Valley Community in Willow Street, PA where they enjoyed their community and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marilyn's Life Celebration Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 950 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Lancaster, PA in the Spring Run auditorium.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Marilyn's name to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Please visit Marilyn's Memorial Page at: