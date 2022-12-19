Marilyn S. Wissler, 85 of Milton, DE and formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday Dec. 15, 2022. Born on October 30, 1937, to the late Lawrence N. Schilling and Edythe (Young) Schilling.
A graduate of Millersville State College (formerly Millersville State Teachers College) Marilyn taught Special Education for the Lancaster City School District and retired after 30 years. After retiring, Marilyn and her late husband Mervin Wissler moved to Milton, DE. During their lives, they both enjoyed traveling, visiting numerous states and countries, one of their favorites being Montego Bay, Jamaica. An active member of the St Jude's Widows and Widowers Group of Milton, DE.
Surviving is a daughter, Dr. Michele Gaddy of Uzbekistan, sons Lawrence Wissler, husband of Frances Wissler, Yuma, AZ and Sean Wissler, husband of Bonnie Wissler, Mountville, PA, and Richard Wissler of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Erika, Bryan, Alexandra, Emily, Shane, Nickolas, Diana, Heather, and April, and numerous great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11AM. The family is greeting guests from 10:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment to follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
