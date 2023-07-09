Marilyn R. Feister, 94, of Lititz, formerly of Strasburg, entered into rest on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at United Zion Retirement Community. Born August 13, 1928 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Richard J. and Ruth (Hollingsworth) Reiner. She was married for 72 years to the late Harold R. Feister who passed away in 2020.
She worked as a proof operator for the former Bank of Lancaster County, retiring in 1993 after 30 years of service. Marilyn enjoyed traveling with Harold and working in her garden.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Harold Feister and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
The Feister family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of United Zion Retirement Community and to the staff at Caring Hospice of Lancaster for her care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Kinzer Mennonite Cemetery, Kinzer, PA on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Dr., 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard, PO Box 8601, Lancaster, PA 17604-8601. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com