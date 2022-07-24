Marilyn P. Habecker, 85, a resident of Calvary Fellowship Homes, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was the wife of Harry S. Habecker. She was born in Reading, daughter of the late Rev. Rodney J. and Hazel M. Harding Lutz.
Marilyn was a graduate of Ephrata High School, Class of 1954; the Reading School of Nursing, Class of 1957 and the Millersville University, Class of 1973. She was employed as a school nurse at Higbee Elementary School (now the Martin Luther King Elementary School, Lancaster.) She owned and operated Maria Liss Bridals (1981-1992); was a tour planner and escort for Bob Neff Tours (1993-2003) and was a member of Calvary Church. Marilyn enjoyed music, taught piano and organ, and was a church organist and pianist for several area churches. She enjoyed flowers and had beautiful flower gardens wherever she lived.
Surviving in addition to her husband, her children: Lyril J. Haneman, Lancaster and Lori J. (Rev. Timothy) McCracken, Fresno, CA. Three grandchildren: Jenny (Dr. Max) Parish; Kaylee (Simon) Parish (sisters married brothers) and Connor (Brittany) McCracken. Seven great-grandchildren: Graham, Miles, and Emmett Parish and Titus, Emory, Katelynn and Ellia Parish.
A Private Service will be held for the family with burial in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Calvary Fellowship Homes, Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com