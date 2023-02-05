Marilyn Martin Darity of Kinzers, PA, passed peacefully in her home after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends on January 31st, the day after her 73rd birthday. Marilyn was born on a cold, snowy day in Danville, PA, on January 30th, 1950, into the loving arms of her parents, Donald and Esther Martin.
She was described as an always cheerful child and spoke often of her childhood memories, growing up with her older sisters Judy and Sharon and her younger brother Donnie. A highlight was when her family made a cross-country trip touring national parks, setting up camp at night, singing and playing games on the long stretches of highway.
Marilyn was well loved by her many friends at school and at the churches where her father pastored in Shamokin, Greencastle, and Darby, PA. She attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago for two years before transferring to Florida Bible College. There she was introduced to a handsome and buff young man named Rance, who took her hand in marriage on May 3, 1975. They settled in Lancaster County where they raised their three children: Jason, Annette and Nathan.
Marilyn's greatest joys in life were her relationship with Jesus and being with her family, which extends far beyond any bloodline. In addition to being a beloved grandmother to three grandchildren, Marilyn was a cherished aunt and an "adopted" mother and grandma to many people over the years. Marilyn and her husband opened their home to a myriad of wayfarers, friends, and strangers, embracing them in hospitality and sharing their gifts of compassionate listening, wisdom, and deep acceptance.
Marilyn is predeceased by her son Jason Darity and her parents, Donald and Esther Martin. Marilyn is survived by her husband William Rance Darity, daughter Annette Garber married to Jarred Garber of Sinking Spring, son Nathan Darity married to Valerie Hess of Pittsburgh, grandchildren Dylan Garber, Jaida Garber and Eden Darity, and siblings Judy Thomas, Sharon Wilson, and Don Martin.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on February 11th at 2 PM at Ridgeview Mennonite Church. All are welcome to attend.
Donations in Marilyn's honor can be made for survivors of sex-trafficking through the work of North Star Initiative www.northstarinitiative.org
