Marilyn M. Heim, 82 formerly of Church St., Landisville, PA, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH. She was the wife of Richard D. Heim with whom she was married 62 years. Born in Hegins, Schuylkill County, she was the daughter of the late Harry G. and Luella B. Luboldt Mervine. A licensed beautician, she owned and operated her salon out of her family residence for over 55 years. She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Landisville and enjoyed spending time with her family and will be remembered by them for her fantastic baked goods.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children, Kenneth husband of Dianna Heim; Kimberly wife of Jeffrey Gruber; four grandchildren, Ariana and Colyn Heim; Leah and Paige Gruber and a sister, Carolyn Klinger. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert L. Mervine.
A funeral service will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 247 Main St., Landisville, PA on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Seitz-Brown, officiating. Private burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Closed casket visitation with the family will begin one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 85 E. Brandt Ave., Landisville, PA 17538.