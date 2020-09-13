Marilyn (Lynn) B. Williams passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from natural causes at Maple Farm Nursing Home in Akron, Pennsylvania. She was 89 years of age and was born in Reading, Pennsylvania in 1931 to Anna Miriam Berry and Warren Henry Berry. Her parents preceded her in death, and she is survived by one sister, Carol B. Bechtel of East Berlin, PA.
Lynn's childhood was spent in Albany, New York until her family moved to Manheim, Pennsylvania in 1945 where she graduated from Manheim High School in 1948.
She attended West Chester University for four years and received a B.S. in Music.
Lynn taught grade school music for four years in Paoli, and after moving to Lancaster, PA, taught music at Edward Hand Grade School and Lincoln Junior High School.
By 1970 Lynn received her Master's Degree from the University of Rochester, NY and became a counselor at McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA. She retired in 1993 and spent many years traveling with friends and enjoying family events.
She was a member of Church of the Apostles in Lancaster and was an active member of the Bell choir there. She was also very active in the Iris Club of Lancaster for many years.
Lynn will be laid to rest in the Church of the Apostle's Memorial Garden. A memorial service for family will be held in the future. A person of great generosity and kindness, she will be missed.
