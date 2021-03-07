Marilyn Louise Taylor, 77, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata. Born in Leola, she was a daughter of the late Walter Clarence Taylor, Sr. and Katherine Ruth Denlinger Taylor. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tammy Lu Taylor, one brother, Walter "Tom" Taylor, Jr.
Marilyn was a 1961 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. She retired from being self-employed as a crafter.
Marilyn's interests included the Hallmark Channel, cooking, crocheting, reading, and spending time at Rehoboth Beach with her family. She also enjoyed the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, as a former Girl Scout leader. In recent years, she focused her efforts on supporting individuals experiencing dialysis and renal failure.
She is survived by her one son, Shawn E. Taylor; partner of Keith D. Thomsen; her three daughters, Gina L. Greene, wife of Danny L. Greene, Jr., Stacy L. Montes and Tracy L. Walter, wife of Kori A. Walter; her two grandchildren, Carsyn L. Greene and Lucas T. Walter.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to The Lancaster Area Kidney Association, P.O. Box #1446, Lancaster, PA 17608.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
