Marilyn Louise Drake (nee Benedict), 67, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at home. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late C. Harold and Mary Jane Dotterer Benedict.
She was a registered nurse, having worked in Emergency Nursing at the Osteopathic Medical Center of Philadelphia and the Lankenau Medical Center. Marilyn also worked as an RN at Hospice and Community Care (Lancaster). She was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, Class of 1971, the Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1974, and at one time a volunteer at the Yeadon Fire Company.
She is survived by one son: Andrew T. Drake and one daughter: Pamela J. Drake, both of Philadelphia. One brother: Gregg (Anita) Benedict, Pequea. One sister: Eileen M. Benedict, Levittown and her husband, the late Gary Przybylowski.
A Private Service will be held for the family with interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care or Lankenau Medical Center Foundation.
Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
