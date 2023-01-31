Marilyn Louise Beck, 89, of Lancaster, passed away at Susquehanna Health & Wellness on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Born in Dunkirk, NY, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Kenneth and Althea (Whitman) Kennedy. She was the loving wife of the late John Thomas Beck, Sr., who passed on January 22, 1990.
Marilyn was an active member of Mellinger Mennonite Church, where she taught in the Nursery School. She loved traveling, especially cruises, and would take weekly knitting classes. She enjoyed listening to Garth Brooks and Frank Sinatra.
Marilyn is survived by her children Barbara Karmilowicz, Cheryl Chaput, Deborah Donohue, and Kenneth Beck; as well as 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son, John T. Beck, Jr. and her brother Nelson Wells.
A Funeral Service will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 E. Lincoln Hwy., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, February 3, 2023. A Viewing will be held at 10:00 AM and Service will immediately follow at 11:00. Viewings will also be held for Marilyn at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17543 on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 PM and again from 6:00-8:00 PM. Committal will be held at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, NY on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM.
