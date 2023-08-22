Marilyn L. Homan, 77, passed away on August 16, 2023 at her residence in Shermans Dale, Perry County, PA.
She was the spouse of the late Kenneth S. Homan, Sr. with whom she shared over 40 years of marriage.
Gone but not forgotten, Marilyn will lovingly be remembered by her family and friends.
Born in Flushing, NY, she was the daughter of the late James R. Rae, Sr. and Ruth C. (Wiltsie) Rae and sister to the late James R. Rae, Jr., and survived by her sisters Adrienne Deschamps and Deborah Follet. She is also survived by her children: Kenneth S. Homan, Jr. of Anthem, AZ, Jennifer R. Ackerman of Columbia, PA, Jared E. Homan of New Holland, PA and Sarah R. Homan of Red Lion, PA as well as her grandchildren: Conner Homan, Dylan and Parker Ackerman, and Kenneth Homan.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 1:00 2:00 PM. A time for sharing memories will be begin at 2:00 PM. A luncheon will follow at the residence of Jared Homan, address given upon request. Private graveside service in Terre Hill Cemetery, Terre Hill, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.kleefuneralhome.com
