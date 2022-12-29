Marilyn L. Clisham, 89, of Landis Homes, formerly of New Holland, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2022. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Theodore F. and Margaret F. Botzum Humma. She was the loving wife of Joseph M. Clisham who died in 2004.
A homemaker, Marilyn enjoyed gardening, flowers, and she devoted many hours tending the gardens at Landis Homes. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she and her husband served on the Parish Council and were Eucharistic Ministers.
She is survived by four children, William married to Amy Clisham, New Holland, Loretta married to Darrell Gockley, Reinholds, Gerard married to Anne Clisham, West Chester, Colleen married to Jay Miller, Lancaster; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, David married to Linda Humma, Manheim; sisters-in-law, Florence Humma and Margaret Clisham. Her brothers, Gerard and Edward Humma preceded her in death.
Services will be private. Her final resting place: Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, New Holland. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials are welcomed to: St. John Neumann Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 or New Holland Ambulance, 101 E. Franklin St., New Holland, PA 17557. Furman's Leola
