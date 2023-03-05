Marilyn K. Hapke, 88, of Millersville, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
She was the wife of the late William R. Hapke, who passed away in 2004. Born in Orangeville, IL, she was the daughter of the late John P. and Beulah O. Whitehead Gnagey.
Marilyn had earned a dual BS in Education and Music and went on to an over 20-year career as an elementary school teacher and substitute. In her career, she taught in several local school districts in Lancaster County as well as the Lancaster IU-13.
She was a long-time active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Millersville.
Marilyn served as a Lioness with the Millersville Lions Club, was involved with the Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services (KPETS) visiting local senior centers and retirement communities. She was very proud of her 40 years sobriety with AA and served as a counselor to others in their recoveries.
She is survived by her children: William R.B. married to Cecelia Hapke of Highville, and Paula married to Robert C. Flaig of Lancaster; her 4 grandchildren Rachel, Sarah, William, and Rhiannon, and her 6 great grandchildren Kamren, Westly, Layla, Mia, Reid, and Ryann.
Services will be private with interment in Jacksonville Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to KPETS, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or visit kpets.org. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com