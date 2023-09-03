Marilyn Joan (Berg) Whiteman was called home to her Savior, on August 29, 2023 at Brethren Village in Lititz, PA. She was the daughter of Henry and Martha (Strong) Berg, and was born in Logansport, Indiana on August 12, 1929. She is survived by her husband of over 74 years, Leon Whiteman. They married in Logansport on October 31, 1948. She was a 1947 graduate of Logansport High School, and attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois. Also surviving are their 4 children, David (Kathie Brown) of Dublin, Texas, Thomas (Lori Faix) of Newtown Square, PA, Patsy (Carl) Green, of West Chester, PA and James (Elaine McDanel) of Mount Joy, PA, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, plus a niece and 5 nephews.
Her parents, 3 sisters and their spouses predeceased her: Dorothy (Robert) Bennett, Eleanor (George) Babb, Betty (Vic) Suciu, as well as nieces, Tonia Bennett, Dorothy Babb, and a nephew, Michael Babb.
She was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster, PA, and prior to her Alzheimer's disease, was an active member of that church. She had led Vacation Bible Schools and Ladies Bible studies in two other churches. She was an avid reader and loved sewing, as well as being an excellent cook. She was famous for her pies, and whenever there would be a family gathering, it was understood that she would furnish the dessert. No discussion.
Services will be held at the Brethren Village Chapel, 3009 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543-9414 on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., with the service to follow. Friends are invited for lunch at the Wolfe Auditorium, following the service. Burial will be in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Building Fund at: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601-4887, or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Online condolences to: SnyderFuneralHome.com