Marilyn Jean Robbins of Lancaster passed away at home on July 12, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Leland R. Ferguson and Edna W. Carter.
Marilyn was a talented costume designer and skillful seamstress for the Millersville Costume Shop who enjoyed fashion and sewing her own clothing. When not creating designs, Marilyn enjoyed spending her time outside gardening, growing beautiful flowers. She was also an avid golfer and skier as well as a hand model and participated in many beauty pageants. She enjoyed dancing and reading. Due to her love of antiquing, she was avid supporter of historical preservation and was also a member of the Lancaster Elks Lodge #134.
She donated her time to many organizations a few of which include, Water Street Mission, The Iris Club, Questers and The Elks club. Being a woman of faith, she willingly offered her time within her church/ community. Marilyn was a loving mother who cherished her friends and family.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Lynn M. McDonough (wife of Larry) of Mars, PA, Jeffrey W. Robbins of Lancaster, PA, and Jill S. Young (wife of William) of San Antonio, TX.; three grandchildren; Kelsey L. McDonough, Reed G. McDonough, and Colton M. Trego; and one great-granddaughter, Rhiannon M. Trego.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Ferguson.
In honor of Marilyn, please leave your sadness at the door and come wearing beautiful bright colors to celebrate her life on Saturday July 30, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA at 3 PM. A visitation will occur one hour prior to the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lancaster Elks Lodge #134, 219 N Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602; the Questers, 210 Quince St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, or A Living Tribute at https://www.alivingtribute.org/
Online condolences may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com