Marilyn Jean Haug, age 74, of Paradise, PA passed away on September 9, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on October 10, 1948 in Lancaster, PA; she was the daughter of Goodhart Chambers and Agnes Bouhl Chambers.
She grew up in Lancaster, PA and attended the School District of Lancaster. Marilyn was co-owner of Forest Ridge Stables and Kennel for over 50 years. Marilyn enjoyed going fishing in Delaware, being with her beloved pugs and spending time with her family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Duane Haug and his wife Lisa Haug; daughter, Dawn Davis and her husband Daryll Davis; their father Paul Haug; and her four grandchildren, Ryan and Derek Haug and Devin and Dylan Davis.
Honoring requests, services for Marilyn will be private.
