Marilyn Jean Brooks, 74, passed away on March 29, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Lancaster, PA. She was a daughter of the late John A. and Anna M. (Bowman) Brooks.
She was a 1964 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Lancaster, PA. She retired in 2013 after 34 years of service at Philhaven in Mt. Gretna. She had many administrative duties, but found great purpose in her years working with the Recovery of Hope program. Marilyn enjoyed gardening, making a difference in life, nature, shopping, sharing laughs with others and reading. She was a life-long woman of faith who demonstrated the teachings of Christ by her unconditional acceptance and love for others, qualities she instilled in her family. If you knew Marilyn, you knew compassion, love, and you laughed a lot. She was a devoted mother and mammaw and her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family.
Surviving are children, Stephen M. Metzger and Lori M. Henry both of Lebanon, PA; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, wife of Justin Fetter, Rachel, wife of Tim Hildebrand, Emma Henry, Sarah Henry, and a brother, Terry Brooks.
A celebration of life and private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. Lebanon is entrust with the arrangements. You may share your thoughts and memories with the family at our on line guest book at: thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
