Marilyn Jean Aupperle, 83, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2021. She was born on May 8, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul Aupperle, and her children, Renee Aupperle and Dr. Alan Aupperle.
Marilyn and her husband recently moved to Florence, AZ from Lititz, PA where they had resided for over 35 years. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and Centerville AARP.
Marilyn was a loving wife and partner and a devoted mother. Her artistic ability was evident in the interior design of her lovely homes. She loved to cook and generously shared her recipes with her friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A living tribute »