Marilyn J. Miller, 74, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born Friday, December 20, 1946 to the late Kenneth B. and S. June (Smeltzer) Strominger. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Gerald Miller.
Marilyn graduated from Donegal High School in 1964 and continued her education at Messiah University with a B.A. in sacred music and a B.S. in musical education. She studied voice with Professor Earl D. Miller while at Messiah and later with Dr. Yvonne Robinson and Susan Solomon Beckley. She also taught private piano and voice lessons for over 20 years.
She was an active member of the Capital Area Pennsylvania Music Teachers Assoc. and a 32 year member of the Pine St. Presbyterian Church, Harrisburg. Marilyn was a deacon, a member of the Chancel Choir, she organized and participated in benefit concerts for Downtown Daily Bread for 10 years, and was a past member of Music at Pine St. Committee.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her brother: Kenneth Strominger and wife Patti; a niece; and two great-nieces.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2 PM at the Pine Street Presbyterian Church, 310 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg, PA 17101 with the Reverend Dr. Russell C. Sullivan, Jr. officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at West Green Tree Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
