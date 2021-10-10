Marilyn J. McKain, 77, of Landisburg, formerly of Landisville and Mount Joy, passed away peacefully, after her courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at home. She was the loving wife of the late George H. "Ted" McKain, who passed away in 2010. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late J. Robert and Dorothy E. "Dottie" Aulthouse Kopp.
Marilyn was a graduate of Manheim Township High School, Class of 1962. She was a receiver, having worked for AMP, Inc. for 26 years before her retirement. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist and St. Marks United Methodist churches for many years. She was loved by all who knew her. Marilyn dedicated her life to her family. Her grandchildren were her greatest delight. She enjoyed decorating her home for holidays throughout the years and baking the best pies and cookies. Marilyn sang in the school and church choirs in her younger days and continued to bless all with her beautiful voice throughout her life.
Marilyn is survived by her five children: Tedd (Susan) McKain, Raleigh, NC; Doug (Sue) McKain, Lititz; Gay Erb, Lancaster; Jill McKain, Landisburg, with whom she resided; and Angela McKain, fiancée of Jarett Jones, Mountville. Ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, (with three more on the way). She leaves behind a family of nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Mundorf; brother, Mark Kopp and son-in-law, Stephen Erb.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Mountville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn and Ted's memory to their favorite children's charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
