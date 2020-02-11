Marilyn J. Kelley, 73, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at Conestoga View on February 9, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Donald Oates and Mary (Magyar) Oates.
A graduate of Northeast High School, Marilyn pursued a career and found her passion in real estate. She worked for Realty Select and for Century 21, where she earned her gold jacket.
Marilyn's favorite place in the world was Ocean City, NJ. It was a place where she and her family made memories on family vacations, took spontaneous trips to, or went just to get away. She would find her peace walking the beaches and looking for shells following a storm.
Family was everything to Marilyn. She raised five children and loved them, their children, and their pets unconditionally. Her family will cherish the memories of their trips to Ocean City NJ, going to the pool every day during the summer, and the strength that she shared with them. Marilyn was a good listener, a great friend, and an even better mother and grandmother.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Jack Kelley (Michelle), Mary Beohm (Dave), Colleen Probst (Gene), Jim Kelley (Kym), and Jen Eshleman (Joel), ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a sister Joanne Scott. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Donald Oates.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00am at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00am. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
