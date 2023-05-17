Upon God's calling Marilyn Elaine Zong, 86, of Lititz, peacefully exchanged time for eternity on Saturday, May 13th, 2023 at Luther Acres with her loving family by her side.
Born in Lititz, Marliyn was the second of four daughters to the late Walter A. and Grace E. Adams Landis. She was the wife of the late Gary L. Zong who died in March of 2018 following almost 63 years of marriage. Together they dreamed of, built and operated the Toll Gate Inn family restaurant in Lititz. Marilyn's favorite place of employment was the Bell Telephone in Lancaster, where she worked as a telephone operator. She also worked at Warner Lambert and Landis Poultry in Lititz. Of all of these professions her greatest calling was being a mother, that was her specialty. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her passion, her hobby and her greatest joy!
Marilyn was a life-long active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz. Marilyn loved the Lord and His light shown in her. She was reserved, sweet, selfless and kind, and we all learned simply by loving her.
Surviving Marilyn are her four children: Beth A. wife of John Bucher of Lititz, William S. Zong of Tampa, FL, Tracy L. Zong of Lititz, Karen L. wife of Don Gehr of Lititz, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two sisters: Vivian Aichele of Lititz, Audrey wife of Randy Long of Lebanon. Preceding her in death is a granddaughter, Brittany Watkins, and a sister, Nancy Haley.
Services for Marilyn will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Trinity Evangelical Congregational Cemetery, Bomberger Road, Lititz. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
