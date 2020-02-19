Marilyn E. Zook, 93, of York, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Misericordia Nursing Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Emily (Yuninger) Huhn. She was the loving wife of the late J. George Zook, with whom she shared 64 wonderful years of marriage.
Marilyn was a former member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing and knitting. She also enjoyed reading books and cooking for her family. Marilyn loved to spend time in her garden, tending to her vegetables and flowers.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters: Kathleen Nestlerode, of York; Cynthia Wurst, of Manahawkin, NY; her nephew: David Vaughn; 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sons-in-law: Larry Nestlerode and Dr. Stephen Wurst; and her sister: Norma Vaughn.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marilyn's name to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 816 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, or the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
