Marilyn E. Stoner, 91, of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in North York, she was the daughter of the late J. Stuart and C. Jeannette Armstrong Callahan. The Family lived in North York until Marilyn's senior year when they moved to Manheim, where she graduated from Manheim High School. Marilyn was the loving wife of the late Marlin R. "Motts" Stoner who died in August of 2007.
Marilyn served as a Magisterial District Judge at the Manheim District Court for 13 years retiring in 1994; previously, she was employed as the secretary of the Manheim District Court Office. She taught private piano lessons for 25 years.
Marilyn was a faithful and active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Manheim, where she served as organist for over 20 years. She was a member of the Manheim Women's Club, Order of the Eastern Star Lititz Chapter, and the Manheim Lioness Club. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and especially spending time at Ocean City, Maryland. Marilyn had a deep passion for her family, and she cherished the time she could spend with her children, grandson, and great-grandson.
Surviving are two daughters: Jane E. wife of Dave Miklos, Carol A. wife of Craig Shenberger all of Manheim, a grandson, Nathan husband of Danielle Miklos, and a great-grandson, Sirus Miklos.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Pleasant View Communities, and Hospice For All Seasons, for the thoughtful care given to Marilyn during her illness.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marilyn's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private at Chiques Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Marilyn's memory to: Manheim Central Food Pantry, C/O Salem UMC, 141 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545.