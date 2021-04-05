Marilyn E. Griest, 81, of Marietta, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Paul W. and Carolyn (Kramer) Fierstein. Marilyn had been employed in the housekeeping department of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, for 27 years before retiring. She was a member of the Faith Outreach Center, Mount Joy. She enjoyed attending her Bible study groups, reading, and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Michele Bagnall, Coatesville, Jackie wife of Terry Weber, Maytown; four granddaughters, Kayla and Nicole Wolfe, Kerri Johnson, Jessica Weber; six great-grandsons; two sisters Liz Myers, Manheim and Janice Fierstein, Elizabethtown, and a brother, Stanley Fierstein and companion Eileen Sweitzer, Manheim. She was also preceded in death by two brothers Dennis J., and Paul W. Jr. Fierstein.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Committal Service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 400 New Holland Ave., Lancaster PA, on Saturday April 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Life Celebration Service will be later that day at Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, at 12 noon. Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers, contributions in Marilyn's memory may be sent to Faith Outreach Center, at the above address. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
