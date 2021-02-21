Marilyn Doree Ulmer Leese, 89, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Moravian Manor, Lititz, PA after an illness of 4 years with Alzheimers. Born October 18, 1931 in Lancaster, PA to Elmer Sylvester Ulmer and Ruth Ella Miller Ulmer.
She attended J.P. McCaskey High School. She worked for Hubley and RCA. Marilyn enjoyed playing piano, crafts, bingo and trips to Ocean City, MD. She especially loved the over 20 yearly trips to Las Vegas, NV with her husband, Jack Eugene Leese who passed away in 2006 after 55 years of marriage.
She is survived by sons, Bruce (Sharon), Roger, Kevin (Victoria), and Brian (Dwayne). Also a sister, Yvonne Gable, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Moravian Manor for the wonderful care they provided during her stay. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Please omit flowers. Contributions can be made to the "Moravian Manor Benevolent Fund" 300 West Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.
